Lamar Jackson Addresses Contract Situation: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have started training camp, but they have yet to sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension.

Jackson's current deal expires at the end of the 2022 season. When speaking to media members Thursday, the MVP quarterback said negotiations with the team remain ongoing.

Jackson told reporters he'll continue to discuss a new deal when the two sides have "mutual free time," and he's still confident in getting something done. However, there will likely be "a cut off at some point" to when he halts talks to focus on the season.

Although there's still time to finalize an extension this summer, Jackson could enter his final year without a new agreement.

"This vibes with what I reported earlier: Basically, there’s a sense in Baltimore something will soon go down one way or the other," ESPN's Jeff Darlington wrote on Twitter. "Either Lamar will take the offer… or inform the team he’ll ride it out until next offseason."

Ravens fans are eager to see a contract completed.

Darlington reported Thursday on ESPN's Get Up that there's "a very real possibility" that Jackson doesn't sign an extension this summer. He said the 25-year-old could approach 2022 as "a prove-it year" before testing free agency.

Yet Jackson could secure significant guaranteed money and long-term stability by signing a new agreement. Either way, it's common for players to put aside contract negotiations during a season.