Lamar Jackson Expected Soon: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson's contract situation with the Baltimore Ravens remains up in the air, but there isn't expected to be any holdout situations this year.

The Ravens quarterback is expected at minicamp soon.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said he expects Jackson to show up in shape.

“I fully expect him to come back in great shape," Harbaugh told reporters.

The Jackson situation will be one to monitor, though. Things always get interesting with quarterbacks going into potential contract years.

"i love it when people "fully expect" things to happen that aren't up to them. it's like staring at ego," one fan tweeted.

"They still trying to sell the “Lamar doesn’t think he deserves to get paid BS?” The dude is good. Pay him. He wants guaranteed money and he deserves it," another fan added.

Will there be any drama between Jackson and the Ravens this season?