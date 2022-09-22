Lamar Jackson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dolphins Loss

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens looked well on their way to a 2-0 start when boasting a 35-14 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Tua Tagovailoa then led the Dolphins to a stunning comeback win with 28 fourth-quarter points. Now the shell-shocked Ravens must regroup before Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots.

During Wednesday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk), Lamar Jackson said his mindset hasn't changed despite the dramatic loss. Regardless of the outcome, he directs his energy to the next challenge.

“Just like it was Jets Week. We got the win, it’s over with; we focus on the next opponent. Dolphins, we just lost; focus on the next opponent," Jackson said. "We’ve got to move on, because like I said earlier, we have a long season ahead of us, and we just can’t let that just drag us around, even though we wanted that win. But it is what it is right now."

Had the Ravens preserved a victory, Jackson could be celebrating one of the best performances of his career. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 119 yards with a rushing score.

After the game, he tipped his cap to the Dolphins and declared that his team will "bounce back."

Baltimore will look to put last Sunday's bitter ending in the rearview mirror when facing the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.