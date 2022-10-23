Lamar Jackson Reacts To Playing Different Position Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Some misguided scouts finally got their wish when the Baltimore Ravens moved Lamar Jackson to running back.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson stood behind tight end Mark Andrews, who lined up under center on a fourth-and-short.

Andrews pitched the ball to Jackson, who sprinted down the sideline for an 11-yard gain.

After the game, Jackson endorsed the unorthodox play call.

"It was cool," Jackson said. "I should have scored, for real. I wish I would have scored on that play, but it was a dope play."

Jackson didn't go the distance, but it still wasn't bad for a quarterback.

Justin Tucker later completed the 13-play drive with a 55-yard field goal that expanded Baltimore's lead to 23-13.

While Andrews fed Jackson, the quarterback didn't target his tight end once in the 23-20 win. Jackson completed just nine of 16 passes for 120 yards but added 59 rushing yards among the team's 44 carries.

Jackson already has 510 rushing yards this season, putting him on pace to snap his own single-season record (1,206) for a quarterback set in 2019.

The Ravens have a short turnaround to prepare for a Thursday Night Football road game against the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers.