Lamar Jackson Reveals Surprising First Interaction With Bill Belichick

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick typically conveys a grumpy, no-nonsense persona on the gridiron.

However, Lamar Jackson said his first time meeting the New England Patriots head coach contradicted that image.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens recalled Belichick smiling when greeting Jackson for a meeting before the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I wasn't expecting you to be smiling," Jackson remembered telling Belichick.

Jackson added that he didn't think he was the reason Belichick was grinning.

Meanwhile, Belichick told reporters that Jackson has "without a doubt" proven himself as a capable pocket passer.

"He’s the type of player that’s an MVP type of candidate," Belichick said, via Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus. "I think he’s more than answered them. Wait and see what his contract is. That’ll answer them."

Belichick probably won't be smiling on Sunday if Jackson continues his hot start. After the Ravens collapsed without him to end the 2021 season, the 2019 MVP has thrown three touchdowns in consecutive games. He also ran for 119 yards and another score in last Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson said he's "feeling good" despite wearing a protective sleeve on this throwing arm during Wednesday's practice.

Baltimore and New England will face off at Gilette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.