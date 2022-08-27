Lamar Jackson Reveals What He'll Name His Son: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson's future son will have the pressure of living up to his father's name.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback revealed on social media what he plans on naming his future offspring.

The pick: Lamar Jackson IIL.

Well played, Lamar.

"Will he be Ravens Qb in 2050?" one fan asked.

"Make sure he don't wait too long to get his bag," another fan pointed out.

"Lammy Three Sticks," one fan added.

Lamar isn't afraid to put pressure on his kids, that is for sure.