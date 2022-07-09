Lamar Jackson Sends Clear Message With New Profile Picture: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Lamar Jackson's latest social-media activity is any indication, he's not too happy with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson, who represents himself, is in ongoing contract negotiations with the AFC North franchise. However, the two sides have yet to come to a deal.

Things just got a bit more complicated.

Jackson's new Instagram profile picture sends a clear message.

Oh boy.

Let's take a look at what NFL fans are saying about Jackson's clear message for Ravens' management.

"They better pay him before it’s too late," one fan said.

"This isn't the NBA. I don't understand these comments. you know teams can franchise tag players. not that the ravens would tag Lamar, but its possible.. however, edc knows he has to pay they've both said they talk. we don't know what they talk about. let them worry about it," another fan replied.

"Lamar is not going to sit out. We all already know ravens aren’t ready to pay cuz they just had ptsd from Flacco," a fan wrote.

Hopefully Jackson and the Ravens can work things out.