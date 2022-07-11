Lamar Jackson Snubbed By List: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This Monday morning, ESPN unveiled a top-10 NFL quarterbacks ranking as voted on by league executives, coaches, players and scouts. Lamar Jackson didn't make the cut.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow make up the top five, in that order.

Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott round out the ranking.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, continues to be disrespected by his peers.

"WHERE IS LAMAR JACKSON," wrote ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

"Needs to become more of dependable thrower of the football Dan," one fan argued. "He’s also 1-3 in the playoffs, 3TD’s / 5 INT’s, if I’m not mistaken. Performing against big teams, in big moments matters and he hasn’t."

"That’s okay Dan, watch him ball out! Half those guys don’t even have a mvp! That’s alright tho! Smile and [wave] @Lj_era8," another fan commented.

"Where he belongs: Not in the top ten," a fan replied. "23rd in rating, 25th in yds, 24th in TDs, 12th in INTs, 3rd in INT%, 25th in TD%, 22nd in Comp %, 11th in yds/att in the 2021 season. And his team went 8-9 (7-5 with him healthy). He's not a top 10 QB. Why is that controversial?"

"Not only is Burrow insanely overrated at 5, i’m taking Lamar over the 5-10 guys. Russell Wilson? In 2022? Lmao. Dak better than Lamar?," a fan wrote.

Does Lamar Jackson deserve to be called a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?