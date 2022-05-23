Lamar Jackson Working With Mechanics Expert: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly working with a mechanics expert this offseason.

Jackson, an MVP at the quarterback position, is reportedly looking to fine-tune his mechanics this offseason.

According to a report from The Athletic, Jackson is working with mechanics expert Adam Dedeaux. He's reportedly been working out with wide receivers, too.

The Ravens are reportedly excited by the news.

Fans are intrigued, too.

"Already talented players that are looming for ways to improve show a level of commitment over complacency. This is a positive," one fan tweeted.

"My man is SICK of the RB jokes," another fan wrote.

"Players often get dragged for reports like these. I.e. last year Dawson Knox working with a hand eye specialist. When it’s a talented player seeking out further ways to improve it should only make us more bullish on them imo," one fan added.

It could be a big year for Jackson in Baltimore.