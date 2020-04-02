Lamar Jackson is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL today. The reigning NFL MVP and former Heisman Trophy winner has been in the national spotlight since he was a sophomore at Louisville. But he’s been putting on a show for people for far longer.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report shared a video of some of Jackson’s high school highlights from his days at Boynton Beach High School. Over the course of the four-minute video, Jackson eviscerates defenses using just about every tool in the box.

Spin moves, leaps, field reversals, broken tackles and stiff-arms were just a few of the feats Jackson pulled off when running the ball. But his arm is pretty darn amazing too.

Jackson could easily flick the ball 40 or 50 yards downfield when he dropped back to pass. Thanks to some receivers with a good eye for tracking, those deep plays could go even deeper.

In two years at Boynton Beach, Jackson completed 123 passes for 2,263 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, he added another 192 carries for 1,624 yards and 22 touchdowns.

His strong high school play made him a four-star recruit before he committed to Louisville. After starting eight games as a freshman, he tore through the college football ranks as a sophomore in 2016 en route to the Heisman Trophy.

And the rest is history.

Jackson really is a one-of-a-kind player.