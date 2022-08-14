Lane Kiffin Remembers Infamous Decision: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field before the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin's NFL career didn't turn out very well.

The Ole Miss head coach was the head coach of the Raiders for a brief time, before getting fired. He ended his Oakland career with a 5-15 record.

Kiffin's tenure could be best summed up by one infamous kicking decision...

Unsurprisingly, the kick was no good.

NFL fans are taking to social media to remember the infamous moment.

"Here’s why we go for it every 4th down," one fan joked.

"What the hell were you thinking?" another fan added.

"Huge downside. Special teams unit doesn’t have many playmakers. Defense can easily return it for a td at times," one fan added.

Lane is just lucky it didn't turn into the "Kick Six" return...