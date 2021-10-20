Larry David Wants 1 Thing Banned From The NFL

On Wednesday, Rich Eisen had famous comedian Larry David on his radio show to discuss the current NFL season.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, David was asked what he’d ban from the NFL if he was the commissioner of the league. It turns out David is not very fond of kickers.

“I really don’t care if people like it or not, I’m losing the goal posts,” David said. “Why are there goal posts? Why are kickers – who don’t have football skills -they’re not football players but I’m sure they’re wonderful people – why are they kicking the ball through goal posts to decide games?”

Clearly, David believes the NFL would be a better product if kickers weren’t deciding games.

Here’s the full Larry David segment from The Rich Eisen Show:

We made Larry David the #NFL Commissioner (much to his delight) and the first thing he did was ban kickers & remove the goal posts — hear him out, we ended up on board:#CurbYourEnthusiasm@nflcommish @NFL pic.twitter.com/nFfIXh56Xq — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 20, 2021

Another reason why David wants to take the goalposts out of the game is because that’ll stop teams from settling for field goals.

“If you’re on the other team’s 30-yard line, you know you’ve got four downs to get a first down. You’re not playing for a field goal, you’re playing to score a touchdown. And let me tell you something, when you’re playing for a touchdown, you’ll be the winner.”

How would you feel about an NFL without kickers?