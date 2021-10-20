The Spun

Larry David Wants 1 Thing Banned From The NFL

Larry David at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Larry David attends the New York Jets versus Seattle Seahawks game at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)

On Wednesday, Rich Eisen had famous comedian Larry David on his radio show to discuss the current NFL season.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, David was asked what he’d ban from the NFL if he was the commissioner of the league. It turns out David is not very fond of kickers.

“I really don’t care if people like it or not, I’m losing the goal posts,” David said. “Why are there goal posts? Why are kickers – who don’t have football skills -they’re not football players but I’m sure they’re wonderful people – why are they kicking the ball through goal posts to decide games?”

Clearly, David believes the NFL would be a better product if kickers weren’t deciding games.

Here’s the full Larry David segment from The Rich Eisen Show:

Another reason why David wants to take the goalposts out of the game is because that’ll stop teams from settling for field goals.

“If you’re on the other team’s 30-yard line, you know you’ve got four downs to get a first down. You’re not playing for a field goal, you’re playing to score a touchdown. And let me tell you something, when you’re playing for a touchdown, you’ll be the winner.”

How would you feel about an NFL without kickers?

