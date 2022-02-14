Larry David’s Super Bowl Commercial Went Viral Tonight

Football fans tune into the Super Bowl to watch the two best teams in the league from that season face off.

It’s just an added bonus that the commercials during the game take it to the next level. On Sunday night, it was Larry David who stole the show with a commercial for cryptocurrency.

Fans were pretty happy to see David on the screen.

“Larry David ad. Pretty, pretty…pretty good,” one person said, using one of David’s own lines.

“Larry David in a crypto ad is a pretty succinct answer to ‘Is it ever possible to have enough money?'” one person said.

“In the least surprising news of the night, Larry David commercial was fantastic,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said.

The commercial’s director, Jeff Schaffer, who was worked with Larry David on just about everything, talked about the commercial.

“A lot of times, when you get the idea, they’ve already worked on it very hard, and they’re very proud of it, and they want to do it that way. Often, we have a different take on stuff,” he says. In this case, FTX’s ad agency, dentsuMB, had a concept “we were completely in lockstep with” and “we got excited and started writing little sketches about different time periods.” What helped, he adds, is the fact that “Larry and I are not the most tech-savvy people on the planet.”

Super Bowl commercials rarely disappoint.