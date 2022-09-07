Larry Fitzgerald Has Landed A New Job: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals jogs off the field for halftime against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is officially entering the football media world.

Fitzgerald was hired as an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. He'll make his debut in Week 1.

"Monday Night Football is a huge reason so many people fall in love with the game…it’s surreal to be a part of that tradition," Fitzgerald wrote in a tweet confirming the news.

Fitzgerald never officially retired from playing, but fans seem to be pumped about him joining the Worldwide Leader.

Fitzgerald's first Monday on the job is this coming one, where he'll help preview the Week 1 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

ESPN also tabbed Robert Griffin III for Monday Night Countdown earlier in the summer. He'll replace Randy Moss.