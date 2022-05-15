Larry Fitzgerald Has Prediction For DeAndre Hopkins: Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald has yet to officially retire from the National Football League, but it doesn't sound like he has any plans to come back this year, despite the Cardinals' hit at the wide receiver position.

Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season due to a positive PED test.

Fitzgerald isn't indicating a comeback, but he does think D-Hop will still be a Hall of Famer.

"He'll still be a Hall of Famer," Fitzgerald told TMZ Sports. "He'll work through it. It's just some adversity and, you know, he's a tough guy, resourceful, and he'll work his way through it."

Fitzgerald's dad, meanwhile, admitted that his son might consider a comeback - for the Super Bowl only.

Would the Cardinals want Fitzgerald back for just one game if they're already in the Super Bowl, though?

That seems unlikely.

Alas, many fans are excited about the possibility.

"MAKE THIS HAPPEN," one fan wrote.

It would be very fun to watch, that's for sure.