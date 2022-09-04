Las Vegas Bettors Reportedly Have 1 Super Bowl Favorite

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detailed view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

An experienced bettor knows to overlook local biases, but that's not stopping Las Vegas gamblers from backing the Raiders.

Per Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have emerged as "runaway leaders" in terms of money and bets placed to win the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito told Dewey that the unabashed Raiders support has veered far beyond the championship pick.

"We’ve already seen early action on the Raiders’ point spread and money line against the Chargers," Esposito said. “There isn’t anything involving the Raiders that they’re not backing."

The Raiders are 3.5-point underdogs in the opening matchup at Los Angeles. They clinched a playoff berth in a thrilling overtime win over their AFC West foe to end the 2021 regular season.

Dewey said the Raiders are also a popular pick to win the division (+650) and conference (18-1). Furthermore, the line on Derek Carr's MVP prop has dropped from 40-1 to 25-1.

Vegas apparently has high hopes for the Raiders, who hired head coach Josh McDaniels from the New England Patriots and bolstered their offense by acquiring superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

Yet they must contend with a stacked division led by the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC West in each of the last six seasons. The Chargers added former Raiders star linebacker Khalil Mack while the Denver Broncos landed star quarterback Russell Wilson.

The betting support is an encouraging sign that Las Vegas is fully on board with a franchise that moved from Oakland in 2020. Let's see if they regret their homer picks.