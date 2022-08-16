Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players.

The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

"The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 85-player limit on their active roster," the team announced.

In addition to releasing Vernon Butler and Demarcus Robinson, the AFC West franchise has waived Nate Brooks, Gerri Green and Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

The Raiders made these necessary roster decisions to bring their roster down to 85 players. Each NFL team is required to do so by this Tuesday.

With those roster decisions now made, the Raiders can turn their full attention back to the preseason. Las Vegas takes on the Miami Dolphins in its second of three preseason games this Saturday. The Raiders then wrap up the preseason on Aug. 26 against the Patriots.