Las Vegas Releases Its Prediction For Rams vs. Bills

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season will begin with one of the year's most anticipated matchups.

On Thursday, September 8, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills. It wouldn't surprise most fans if those two squads meet again in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.

Which title contender will make a major statement to start the season? The sportsbooks are torn.

As noted by Pro Football Talk, the Rams are one-point favorites to open their title defense with a victory. Via BettingPros, that line is available at Bet MGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

However, the Bills are conversely favored by one point on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Although Bet MGM makes Buffalo a slight Week 1 underdog on the road, the site nevertheless favors the Bills to capture their first-ever Super Bowl title. They're listed at +650 (13-2) over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750), Kansas City Chiefs (+900), and the Rams (+1100).

Buffalo is also the Super Bowl front-runner on FanDuel and DraftKings. All books throughout Vegas would favor the Bills if Week 1 if playing at Highmark Stadium or a neutral venue. Home-field advantage is typically worth three points on the spread, but the Rams are (at best) given a one-point edge at SoFi Stadium.

It'll be interesting to see how the betting line shifts in the two months before kickoff. Who are you picking to win the epic Week 1 bout between the Bills and Rams?