Laura Rutledge Reacts To The Matthew Stafford Debate

Just a few days ago, the moment star quarterback Matthew Stafford has waited his entire NFL career for finally arrived.

He and the Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals by final score of 23-20. Stafford completed 26-of-40 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions on the night.

Following his performance, fans were debating Stafford’s legacy in the NFL. Did the Super Bowl victory automatically put him in the Hall of Fame conversation?

ESPN host Laura Rutledge gave her thoughts on the matter as well. “Hall of Fame? I don’t know yet,” she said. “We’ll see what he does in the next few years.”

ESPN's Laura Rutledge joined the Thursday edition of Mac and Cube to give her input on the Matthew Stafford/Hall of Fame conversation following the Rams' Super Bowl win.

She did give Stafford props on living up to the hype after the Rams made a bold trade for him ahead of the 2021 season.

“To look at what he did this year, to make the gamble, or however you want to put it, to go to L.A., to better himself, to be surrounded by really good players and you can still do all that stuff and it doesn’t work out,” she said.

“So I do think there’s something to be said for executing in the biggest moments and getting there, even with some lulls during the season. There were some times when we said, ‘Man, this team is not going to be a threat at all to win the Super Bowl, they may not even be a postseason threat.’ There were all kinds of reasons why. So I think when you look at that part of it, it is a one season situation and it is worthy of a lot of praise.”

Stafford might not be a Hall of Famer yet, but his NFL career is far from over – if he wants it to be, of course.