Lawrence Taylor Furious With Roughing Call: NFL World Reacts

The officiating in the NFL over the past two days has not been very good. In fact, it has been so suspect that even Lawrence Taylor is sick of it.

During Monday night's game between the Chiefs and Raiders, Chris Jones was penalized for sacking Derek Carr. It was a routine hit that resulted in a fumble.

The officiating crew, however, thought it was roughing the passer. It was a game-changing call, albeit the Chiefs still came back to win.

Taylor expressed his disgust with NFL officiating on Twitter, writing "Cmon man!!! You can’t call that…terrible."

Unsurprisingly, most of Taylor's followers agree with him.

"Could you imagine if LT couldn't be LT? If Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu couldn't be Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu? If Ray Lewis couldn't be Ray Lewis? It would be like if Derrick Henry got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for every broken tackle. It's not football, is it? It's dumb," one fan replied.

"Even LT agrees that call was s--t," a second fan wrote.

"Y'all done got LT out of his seat," a third fan tweeted. "That's how you know it's bad."

There was a horrible roughing the passer call made during the Buccaneers-Falcons game on Sunday as well.

Protecting quarterbacks is important, make no mistake about it. However, the officials need to do a better job. It's that simple.