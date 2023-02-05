Lawrence Taylor Ranks His Top 5 Defensive Players Ever

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Colts defeated the Giants 40-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Lawrence Taylor is widely-regarded as the greatest defensive player in NFL history.

As for who the former New York Giants great would include on his list of the top five defenders to ever play in the league, he revealed that during a recent episode of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast.

Host Brandon Marshall made it clear that Taylor was the unquestioned No. 1, and after LT agreed on that, he listed the following four Hall of Famers: Reggie White, Deacon Jones, Deion Sanders and Ronnie Lott.

As for current superstar Aaron Donald, he didn't make the cut, but Taylor joked that he'd "put him on the list if y'all want me to."

All in all, a pretty solid list from a guy who clearly knows defense. There are some other names you can argue are worthy of a spot--Donald, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Bob Lilly, Dick Butkus etc.--but there isn't one glaring omission on LT's part.

Do you agree or disagree?