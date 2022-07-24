Lawrence Taylor Responds To Aaron Donald: NFL World Reacts

Lawrence Taylor #56, Linebacker the New York Giants during the National Football Conference West game against the Los Angeles Rams on 12 November1989 at the Anaheim Stadium, Anaheim, California, United States. The Rams won the game 31 - 10. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

In the eyes of many - including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick - Lawrence Taylor is the greatest defensive player in NFL history.

“His dominance. The greatness of Lawrence Taylor. He's bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive. Even though he didn't really know what he was doing, instinctively as a football player, he's at the very top of the list," Belichick said.

Aaron Donald might be approaching on Lawrence Taylor's level, though.

While Donald is phenomenal, he's not quite at Taylor's level just yet.

Well played, LT.

"This AD hype is getting wild…no, he’s not," one fan tweeted.

"I’m with LT on this," one fan added.

"They’ve been playing with your name," one fan added.

Who's your pick for the NFL's defensive GOAT?