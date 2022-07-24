Lawyer In Brett Favre Scandal Fired: NFL World Reacts

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The lawyer investigating the Mississippi fraud case, which involves legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre, has reportedly been fired.

"As reported by Mississippi Today, the state’s welfare department has fired attorney Brad Pigott, who was hired to get to the bottom of the scandal. The firing happened roughly a week after he sent a subpoena to the University of Southern Mississippi aimed at exploring why and how the school received $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium," the report states.

Favre, who attended Southern Miss, has been at the center of the alleged controversy.

“All I did, and I believe all that caused me to be terminated from representing the department or having anything to do with the litigation, was to try to get the truth about all of that,” Pigott told Mississippi Today. “People are going to go to jail over this, at least the state should be willing to find out the truth of what happened.”

Favre played football at Southern Miss and his daughter later played volleyball at the school.