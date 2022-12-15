Lawyers Demand Removal Of Ex-NFL Cheerleader Scandalous Photos

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Washington cheerleaders perform at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lawyers have demanded that Republicans remove the scandalous photos of ex-Washington Commanders cheerleaders be removed.

According to a report on Wednesday, lawyers representing the more than 40 ex-Commanders cheerleaders accusing the NFL franchise of a toxic workplace made the demand.

A report on the investigation into the Washington NFL workplace was released last week. The report apparently included scandalous photos of ex-Washington cheerleaders.

"The photos in the exhibits were sent by former Washington team president Bruce Allen to former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and several other people. There were nearly 60 emails attached to the Republican memo," the report states.

The lawyers want the photos to be removed.

"Our clients are both humiliated and incensed by the GOP’s reckless dissemination of these photographs in an official Congressional document," the letter from the lawyers reads. "They also feel retaliated against by Republican Committee members who have apparently chosen to embarrass them publicly for coming forward. There was simply no legitimate reason for GOP members to have done this, and it has caused our clients additional and unnecessary pain. Our clients believe that releasing these photos was a desperate effort to protect Mr. Snyder from the scathing findings contained in the Committee’s final report, at their expense."