LeBron Calls For The NFL To Give Colin Kaepernick An Apology

On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said it’s time for the NFL to apologize to Colin Kaepernick.

The free agent quarterback has received interest from several teams this offseason. However, he hasn’t stepped on the NFL in nearly four years following his peaceful protest during the national anthem.

With NFL stars like Adrian Peterson and Baker Mayfield make it clear they will kneel during the national anthem, LeBron thinks it’s time for the NFL to apologize to the man who started it all. Speaking with Bloomberg Businessweek’s Jason Kelly, the Lakers star gave his input.

“As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology — I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er,” LeBron said this week.

” I just see that to still be wrong. Now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world,” he continued.

LeBron is hardly the first athlete to call for the NFL to apologize to Kaepernick. However, he has one of the biggest voices in sports, so it’s important to note his response.

Now we’ll have to wait and see if the NFL apologizes and accepts Kaepernick to an active roster for the 2020 season.