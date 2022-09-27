LeBron James Makes Opinion On Saquon Barkley Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James is apparently among many NFL fans watching a Monday Night Football clash between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Even though he grew up a Cowboys fan, the NBA superstar is impressed with Saquon Barkley.

Following a sluggish first half, the Giants running back got them into the end zone with a 36-yard touchdown run during the third quarter.

That prompted James to emphatically declare -- in all caps with exclamation marks -- that "Saquon is back."

Barkley looked like an undeniable superstar when collecting 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns in a sensational 2018 rookie campaign. However, injuries have since derailed his career.

The former Penn State phenom suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He returned to average just 3.7 yards per carry last year, missing four games with an ankle injury and struggling to find running lanes behind New York's offensive line.

So far, he looks like the elite runner that motivated the Giants to take him with the No. 2 pick despite the declining value placed on the position. He opened the season with 194 yards and a touchdown in a road upset over the Tennessee Titans before adding 88 yards in Week 2.

The 25-year-old has 79 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards early in the fourth quarter of Monday night's NFC showdown. His score gave the Giants a lead, but the Cowboys responded with touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb to pull ahead 20-13.