LeBron's Comment On Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James, who no longer roots for the Dallas Cowboys because of Jerry Jones' stance on national anthem protests, is showing his support for Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, is playing for the Cleveland Browns.

While many in the sports world have disavowed their support of Watson, James is not doing that.

In fact, he's praising Deshaun Watson for his play on Sunday afternoon.

"Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns," he tweeted on Sunday.

It's an interesting move from LeBron, who is typically extremely image conscious.

The Browns are taking on the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.