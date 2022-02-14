LeBron’s Tweet About The Halftime Show Is Going Viral

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show didn’t disappoint this Sunday afternoon, that’s for sure.

This year’s halftime show featured performances from Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. They all had their chance to soak in the spotlight in front of a packed house at SoFi Stadium.

Lakers star LeBron James, who is at SoFi Stadium for the Bengals-Rams game, couldn’t help but go on Twitter to share his thoughts on the Super Bowl halftime show.

Clearly, James enjoyed the show.

“OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN,” James wrote on Twitter.

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

James isn’t the only one who enjoyed the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Countless fans are calling it the best show we’ve seen in years.

Also, the fact that James’ tweet received over 130,000 likes is very telling. It’s apparent that Pepsi hit a home run with the show it put together.