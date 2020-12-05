On Friday night, LeGarrette Blount had an important announcement to share on his Instagram account. The three-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he’s officially retiring from the NFL.

Blount began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first NFL season. A couple of years later, the Oregon product made his way over to the New England Patriots. Although his personality didn’t seem like a great fit with Bill Belichick’s culture, the physical tailback proved to be a key contributor for the team.

After winning two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, Blount signed a short-term deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He went on to win yet another ring, as he was part of the “Philly Special” team.

It’s difficult to say goodbye after having such a long career, but Blount truly seems at peace with his decision.

“What’s good everyone? I just want to inform y’all that I’m officially retiring,” Blount wrote on Instagram. “I have thought long and hard about this decision, and I’ve talked to my closest family members and friends about this. We collectively agreed on this decision. It is in the best interest of me and my family. I gave everything I had to the game, my teammates, and my coaches. I want to show my appreciation to the organizations that believed in me enough to give me a real shot.”

Blount also included individual messages to each NFL team he was a part of.

When talking about his time with the Eagles, Blount said “PHILADELPHIA!! PHILLY PHILLY!!! PHILLY SPECIAL!!! Doug, Howie Roseman and Mr. Lurie. That entire season was one of the most special seasons in my entire career for so many reasons!! Getting my 3rd SB ring is just icing on the cake that season. Eagles Nation!!”

Only time will tell what’s next for LeGarrette Blount.