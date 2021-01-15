Legendary NFL Coach Wade Phillips Makes His Football Future Clear

Wade Phillips wasn’t on the sidelines this NFL season for the first time since 2014. Though it seemed like his career was coming to an end after the 2019 season, the former Super Bowl champion wants to return to coaching.

On Friday morning, Phillips had a very clear message for anyone wondering about his future plans. Let’s just say that he’s not so fond of retirement.

“I am ready to retire from retirement,” Phillips wrote on Twitter. “I am ready and available. Let’s win.”

Several fans have replied to Phillips’ tweet, begging him to join their respective team’s coaching staff. There aren’t any reports out yet stating which teams could be in the mix for the 73-year-old coach, but that could change in the blink of an eye.

Phillips hinted at a potential return to the NFL back in October.

“Watching and waiting the League not one team,” Phillips tweeted. “Just looking to see if I can get an opportunity to help someone Win.”

Any team in need of help on the defensive side of the football would be wise to a make a call to Phillips. He won’t be a head coach at this stage in his life, but he can still make a major impact in an assistant role.

Who knows, maybe Phillips will join forces with a young coach like Joe Brady or Eric Bieniemy – similar to his time with Sean McVay in Los Angeles.