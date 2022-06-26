Legendary NFL Player Reveals What He Heard About Colin Kaepernick

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

While Kaepernick has not been signed by the Raiders - or any NFL team, for that matter - he remains interested in making a comeback to the league.

However, according to one former star player, his workout with the Raiders did not go well.

“I heard it was a disaster,” Warren Sapp said on “Vlad TV.” “I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man.”

Perhaps Sapp heard wrong, or perhaps that's why Kaepernick is still unsigned.

Either way, it doesn't look like Kaepernick will be on an NFL roster anytime soon.