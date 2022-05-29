Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022.

Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.

Moon believes that Kaepernick could play a role for the Raiders during the 2022 season.

"[Josh McDaniels] knows how to work with that type of quarterback," the NFL legend told TMZ Sports. "Maybe there's a package of plays that he can put in that help the Raiders maybe in game time situations."

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016, but Moon believes he could add value to Las Vegas.

"If you look at the backups they have right now, they don't have a whole lot of experience as far as game time," Moon said. "So, I think it makes a lot of sense to bring him in and take a look and see what he's still got left."

The Raiders have yet to make a decision on Kaepernick for 2022, but according to reports, the door is open.