Legendary NFL Quarterback Addresses What Happened With Firing

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bernie Kosar spoke Monday after getting let go by the Cleveland Browns for betting on their game.

The former Browns quarterback said Sunday morning that the team decided his "services are no longer desired or needed." Cleveland removed Kosar from its pre-game radio show because he placed a $19,000 wager on the Browns to win Week 18's game once Ohio legalized sports betting on Jan. 1.

On his show Monday, Kosar apologized for placing the bet, even though he intended to donate any winnings.

"I'm sorry I had to put (the Browns) in this position," Kosar said, per Mike Mazzeo of Legal Sports Report.

The Browns confirmed that they dismissed Kosar for violating the league's gambling policy by betting on an NFL game.

"We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history, but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules," the team said Sunday, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Making matters worse for Kosar, the Browns suffered a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They finished the season 7-10.