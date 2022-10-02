Legendary NFL Quarterback Terry Bradshaw Reveals Serious Health News
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw shared some major health news on Sunday afternoon.
Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed he's overcome two different cancers over the past year.
Thankfully, Bradshaw is doing well now.
"Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and skin cancer surgeries this year. He said he is cancer-free, but still getting back to normal," Brad Galli tweeted.
It's great to hear that Bradshaw is now cancer free.
Our thoughts are with Bradshaw and his friends and family as he overcomes these serious health issues.