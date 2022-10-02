Legendary NFL Quarterback Terry Bradshaw Reveals Serious Health News

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Former NFL player and NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw shared some major health news on Sunday afternoon.

Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, revealed he's overcome two different cancers over the past year.

Thankfully, Bradshaw is doing well now.

"Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and skin cancer surgeries this year. He said he is cancer-free, but still getting back to normal," Brad Galli tweeted.

It's great to hear that Bradshaw is now cancer free.

Our thoughts are with Bradshaw and his friends and family as he overcomes these serious health issues.