Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy

Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning.

Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans.

"Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed Brown & Orange is my life," he announced.

According to the Browns, Kosar had to be removed from the broadcast, due to the league's gambling policy.

Kosar violated the league's gambling policy by betting on a Browns game.

It will be interesting to see if Kosar is allowed to return to the network in any form.