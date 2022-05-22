Legendary NFL Running Back Herschel Walker Under Scrutiny

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL running back Herschel Walker is facing some scrutiny for his political campaign.

The Hall of Fame running back is reportedly under fire for a program called Patriot Support.

The program allegedly helps veterans, but according to the Associated Press, it might not be what it says.

From the report:

But corporate documents, court records and Senate disclosures reviewed by The Associated Press tell a more complicated story. Together they present a portrait of a celebrity spokesman who overstated his role in a for-profit program that is alleged to have preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government.

The revelation marks the latest example of a far more complex reality that lies beneath the carefully curated autobiography Walker has pitched to voters.

A spokeswoman for the Herschel Walker campaign responded to the Associated Press in an email.

“So let me get this straight — you are demonizing Herschel for being the face of an organization for 14 years that has helped tens of thousands of soldiers suffering from mental illness,” Walker spokeswoman Mallory Blount said.

You can view the AP's full report here.