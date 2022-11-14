Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month.
Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock.
So, both candidates are heading for a runoff in December.
On Monday, a video surfaced of Walker's comments on the campaign trail. Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe is not happy about it.
"If we was ready for the green agenda, I'd raise my hand right now. But we're not ready right now ... What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, 'cause we got the good emissions under those cars," Walker said.
Sharpe responded.
"WTF. This is EMBARRASSING," the Hall of Famer wrote.
Walker still has plenty of support in Georgia, though he has a lot of critics, too.
Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe is among them.