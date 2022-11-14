Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month.

Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock.

So, both candidates are heading for a runoff in December.

On Monday, a video surfaced of Walker's comments on the campaign trail. Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe is not happy about it.

"If we was ready for the green agenda, I'd raise my hand right now. But we're not ready right now ... What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, 'cause we got the good emissions under those cars," Walker said.

Sharpe responded.

"WTF. This is EMBARRASSING," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Walker still has plenty of support in Georgia, though he has a lot of critics, too.

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe is among them.