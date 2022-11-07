Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving.

This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters.

Ultimately, Irving kind of walked back his claims, though most were still rightfully critical of his decision.

One NFL star is standing with him, though.

Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed revealed on Sunday morning that he's standing with Irving.

"These boys making business decisions, not worried about the people! I STAND WITH #KyrieIrving we are Harmed everyday! Stop acting as if BLACK folk are not treated worst than any. All the attn (apologies) PROVES it #CarryOn," Reed tweeted.

Reed's tweet has gone viral on social media, leading to plenty of critical responses, though the Baltimore Ravens great isn't backing down.