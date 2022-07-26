Legendary NFL Writer Announces Retirement After 46 Years

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Longtime Associated Press sports writer Barry Wilner has retired.

His son, ESPN Radio senior producer Evan Wilner, broke the news by sharing photos from the family's retirement party.

As Evan shared on Instagram, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell attended the scribe's celebration.

"The rumors are true," he wrote. "After 46 years, my dad has officially retired. Congrats on a great career and thanks to the entire NFL PR team for a classy send off at their offices, including a visit from the Commissioner."

Wilner joined the AP in 1976 and began covering the NFL in 1985. He's covered multiple Super Bowls, Olympics, and World Cups over his decorated career.

Wilner has also published dozen of books. He most recently wrote "Figure It Out" alongside special teams coach Mike Westhoff. The book went on sale two weeks ago.

Congratulations to Wilner on a long career in sports journalism, and enjoy retirement.