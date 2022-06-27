Legendary Quarterback Reportedly Died On Monday At 76

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

One of the most-groundbreaking quarterbacks in the history of football died on Monday.

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback in the history of the AFL, died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

"His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs," 9News in Denver reported.

The former quarterback turned wide receiver played for the Broncos, Bills, Dolphins, Chargers, Lions and Patriots over the course of his nine-year professional career.

Briscoe began his career as a quarterback, breaking some rookie passing records in Denver, before shifting to wide receiver later in his career.

Briscoe was a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler in 1970 for the Bills.

He was a part of the Dolphins' legendary undefeated team, playing wide receiver.

Our thoughts are with Marlin's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.