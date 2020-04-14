Leonard Fournette Has Message For RB Christian McCaffrey

Not surprisingly, other running backs are happy about Christian McCaffrey’s new four-year, $64 million contract, including Leonard Fournette.

Fournette and McCaffrey were the first two running backs off the board and were both top 10 picks in 2017. Fournette likely won’t command as large of a payday as McCaffrey did when it is his turn to negotiate a new contract, but that doesn’t mean he’s not happy for his friend.

Simply put, any time a running back gets money in an NFL landscape that devalues the position, it is good for other backs. Fournette congratulated McCaffrey with a light-hearted tweet.

“Also congrats to my guy @CMC_22 white men can jump 😂😂😂😂 love you boy,” Fournette wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Fournette has posted about his friendship with McCaffrey. The two are inexorably linked, not just because of their draft class but because both elected to sit out their team’s bowl games in their final year of college.

The move drew criticism at the time, but the fact both went through it together likely helped.

McCaffrey’s new contract makes him the highest-paid running back in football. The running back who is likely to benefit most down the line is not Fournette, but New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, who is eligible to sign an extension next year.