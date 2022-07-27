Leonard Fournette Loses Weight For Training Camp: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It didn't take Leonard Fournette very long to drop the weight he needed to ahead of training camp.

Just a few short weeks ago, a report surfaced saying the Buccaneers coaching staff was displeased with Fournette's weight gains this offseason.

However, the former LSU star heard the complaints loud and clear, dropping down to a reported 245 pounds at the starting of Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday.

"#Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette was back down to 245 pounds when he reported to camp today, per source. Veteran RB is back in shape. Crisis averted," said Doug Kyed.

It's plausible Fournette drops a few more pounds during training camp. That Florida humidity is no joke.

"Listed on the team site right now as 228. Not sure how often those are updated or if anyone has numbers from the end of the season. Don’t see it being a problem but that’s also a big enough change that people throwing it in the 'non-story bin' are a bit too quick to act," said The Pewter Plank.

"As expected. Once again national media trying to make something out of nothing," a fan wrote.

"Leonard Fournette weighed 240 pounds — 5 lbs below his current weight — when he banked a 99th-percentile Speed Score at the 2017 NFL Combine," said Evan Silva.

It looks like there's no more concerns here.

Leonard Fournette appears to be in the right shape for training camp.