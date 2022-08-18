Leonard Fournette Reportedly Got Into Fight At Practice

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Another day, another fight from an NFL joint practice.

Bringing two teams together in training camp often leads to unwanted scrums in the summer heat. Leonard Fournette was reportedly at the center of the latest skirmish.

According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back got into an altercation with Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Both players threw punches.

TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and other staff "broke it up pretty quickly."

It's unclear what started the fight, but Davenport previously noted that Vrabel had to break up another incident between Simmons and Luke Goedeke. Simmons apparently did not appreciate the Buccaneers guard jumping on him in a pile.

Last year's joint practice between the Buccaneers and Titans also got overly physical when Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown swung at Tennessee defensive back Chris Jackson. Enough tussles unfolded for Titans guard Rodger Saffold to compare the practice to a heavyweight boxing match.

We'll see if these tensions carry over when the two teams meet in Saturday night's preseason game.