Leonard Fournette Sends Message To Fellow Star Running Backs

The career of an NFL running back can be a bumpy one. No one knows this better than Leonard Fournette.

In 2017, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Fournette in the top five picks with the intention of making him a focal point of their offense. In his rookie season, he helped the Jags reach the AFC Championship Game.

However, injuries wrecked Fournette’s sophomore campaign, and though he set several career-highs in 2019, the former LSU star continued to fall out of favor with the Jacksonville front office and coaching staff. He was rumored to be on the trading block, and the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option for 2021.

Still, Fournette has high hopes for this coming season–and not just for himself. He posted an inspirational message to the top backs in the NFL on his Instagram story this morning.

“Let’s get this 2k rushing yards this year,” Fournette wrote, tagging Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook in the update.

It is extremely tough for any NFL running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, but there are a couple of names on that list that might have a fighting chance at hitting that goal.

Fournette probably isn’t one of them, but he’ll no doubt be motivated by the chance to go out and put on a strong showing in a contract year. The Jaguars may not want him in 2021 and beyond, but Fournette can still go out there and line up a nice potential payday for himself.