Earlier this week, the New England Patriots made an official decision on veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman – releasing him with a failed physical designation.

It didn’t take long for the Super Bowl MVP to make a decision on his football future. Just a few minutes after he was released from the only team he’s ever played for, Edelman announced he wouldn’t be playing for a new team.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL. Following his retirement, fans across the NFL world started debating if Edelman belongs in the Hall of Fame.

If you ask former star running back LeSean McCoy, the answer is a resounding “no.” “Hall of Famer?” he asked when asked the question about Edelman. “Nah, come on, man.”

“I won’t discredit anything from him because I think he’s a great player,” McCoy continued. “Plays with a lot of heart, a lot of attitude, a lot of passion. So I don’t wanna knock on his parade because he’s retiring. He’s a hell of a player. I don’t know about Hall of Fame.”

McCoy went on to state that he thinks he has a good case for making the Hall of Fame.

To be honest, he’s right about Edelman. If there was a Hall of Very Good, he might deserve to be in there, but it’s the Hall of Fame for a reason.

There are plenty of wide receivers who deserve to be in the Hall of Fame over Edelman.