LeSean McCoy Has Revealed His Super Bowl Prediction

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

All four teams LeSean McCoy played for during his NFL career are among the league's elite in 2022.

The six-time Pro Bowler thinks when the dust settles, two of his former teams will be facing off in Glendale in February.

Following impressive performances by Philadelphia and Buffalo on Monday night, McCoy made his Super Bowl prediction on Twitter.

"Eagles vs. Buffalo in the SUPER BOWL...Calling it now," he wrote.

Through two weeks, the Bills look like the best team in the NFL by a clear margin. But the Eagles have also impressed, and if Jalen Hurts continues to play at this level, Philly might be the team to beat in the NFC.

Both teams are 2-0 so far, but so are the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who know a thing or two about winning Super Bowls.

Oh, and LeSean McCoy played for them as well.