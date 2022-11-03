LeSean McCoy Names His NFL MVP Right Now

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

When picking this year's NFL MVP, LeSean McCoy almost had to turn to one of his former's teams.

Eight weeks into the 2022 season, the leading candidates are Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. During Thursday's episode of FS1's Speak, the former running back sided with the quarterback from his first franchise.

"I think Jalen Hurts has earned it. He has showcased who he is, what he do. He has the stats, he has the wins, and he has LeSean McCoy's support," McCoy said before taking out and waiving an Eagles flag.

McCoy focused his argument around the Eagles' 7-0 start. While it's lazy analysis to choose the best individual player based on team performance, Hurts currently has a strong case to receive the honor.

The third-year pro has made massive strides as a passer, accruing 1,799 passing yards with 10 touchdowns, two picks, and a 105.1 quarterback rating. He also remains a fierce dual-threat star with 303 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

As McCoy mentioned, Hurts entered the season as an MVP longshot. Most sportsbooks now list him as the runner-up favorite behind Allen, who has averaged an NFL-high 314.0 passing yards per game with 19 passing and two rushing scores.

The 6-1 Bills have also played well enough to buoy their quarterback's MVP candidacy. The same goes for Mahomes and the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs.

Since he's primarily focused on wins, McCoy likely won't revoke his MVP support for Hurts anytime soon. None of Philadelphia's November opponents, starting with the 1-5-1 Houston Texans tonight on Thursday Night Football, currently possess a winning record.