LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now

LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team.

Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.

"The Bills, the Chiefs, and the Eagles: Those three are the top dogs," McCoy said. "Everybody is like, they're somewhere else. But the top three is us. And the Philadelphia Eagles, we have the best team. The best roster, defense, offense."

He pointed to a perceived lack of defensive depth for the AFC squads but said the Eagles have "too many" impact players to name.

The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team. To McCoy's point on balance, they rank fifth in total offense and fourth in defense.

They've also only faced two teams who currently sport winning records, including a Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys without Dak Prescott.

While the Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, they also wield the NFL's highest point differential (+91). Josh Allen and Co. already have road wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City.

The Eagles could stay hot with a soft upcoming schedule consisting of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts. It could take a while before someone truly tests McCoy's claim.