After winning back-to-back Super Bowls as a reserve for the Chiefs and Buccaneers, veteran running back LeSean McCoy still wants to play in 2021.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who turned 33 on Monday, has seen his role decrease in recent seasons. However, McCoy still thinks he can help out a team in the right situation.

During an appearance on NFL Total Access Tuesday, McCoy admitted to MJ Acosta that he considered retirement but has ultimately decided that he wants to give it another go.

“I’ve had some talks to my agent Drew Rosenhaus. I was contemplating retirement. I’ve had some teams reach out. I think right now it’s just all about being in shape, being ready for the call and also the right road, the right fit,” McCoy said. “I want to go to a team where I can compete. I want to go to a team where I can contribute. And make a playoff, hopefully championship run. That’s the biggest thing, I think from winning two championships it’s hard to go to a team where you don’t see anything happening. That’s something that I think about winding my career down and I’m about to finish out. I want to go somewhere so I can have some fun and win.”

A two-time All-Pro, McCoy compiled six 1,000-yard seasons from 2010-17, including a league rushing title with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. In the last three seasons, he’s rushed for a combined 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns on 272 carries.

“I think it’s, first of all, my skillset. I’ve been all through hard tasks in the league,” McCoy said when asked what he can bring to a team in 2021. “I’ve been asked to do so many things by blocking, running, catching, doing all different things. “Now I’m a little older, so I’m a lot smarter. And I know how to teach the, they might have a young kid that’s an upcoming star where I can teach them how to be a pro. How to be the best. How to be a guy to be a franchise running back. And also a leader.

“A veteran that wants to win, knows how to win and how to be a great teammate and leader.”

With training camps about to begin this month, McCoy is still looking for a job. However, he seems like he’ll be ready to answer the call if one comes in the next few weeks.