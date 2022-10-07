LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Get In Awkward Twitter Fight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Robert Griffin III attends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II event at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Activision) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

On Thursday night, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared a viral photo of Melvin Gordon staring at Russell Wilson. That tweet sparked a fiery response from LeSean McCoy.

McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, decided to take a shot at Griffin.

"Damn bro take it easy on him lol you experience this moment a lot more than Russ," McCoy tweeted at Griffin.

This tweet from McCoy already has over 40,000 likes.

Griffin wouldn't go down without a fight.

"Dang you still mad at me for out rushing you in a game? Or was it that I had more rushing touchdowns than you had rushing and receiving that year? Or for knocking y'all out of playoff contention in 2014? You had a great career. Without injuries I would have had a better one," Griffin responded.

McCoy isn't trying to hear about what Griffin's career could've been.

"Would of could of BUT these are your NUMBERS (let RG3 cook)," McCoy said.

It's a bit disappointing that Griffin and McCoy are arguing with each other, especially since it started over a meme.

Hopefully, Griffin and McCoy can make amends soon.